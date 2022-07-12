Drug deal gone bad in Sedalia ends in gunfire with toddler shot in a foot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A drug deal gone bad last week in Sedalia, Missouri, ended in gunfire and a toddler shot in a foot while seated in a car.

Sedalia police said the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at the Housel Park located 201 W. Howard Street.

Police were sent to the park on a report of gunfire.

A person told officers that two vehicles sped away after the shooting, according to a police department news release.

Pettis County Joint Communications got a call from a person in a vehicle who said a 23-month-old child had suffered a gunshot wound.

The child was treated at a hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Pettis County sheriff's deputies stopped the suspected shooter's car the next morning and arrested the 20-year-old Sedalia man.

James Lowe is charged in Pettis County Court with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of assault and armed criminal action.

The people involved in the aborted drug deal got into an altercation and shots were fired into the car with the child.

Two other men suspected in the shooting were arrested on Tuesday, police said.

The toddler's mother could face a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

—