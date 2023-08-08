Dump truck overturns into median, spills asphalt after crash on I-70 before Adams Dairy Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A car struck a dump truck on Interstate 70 before Adams Dairy Parkway, sending the vehicle into the median, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Once the dump truck hit the median and cable barrier, it overturned into the westbound lanes. The truck spilled asphalt onto the roadway in its fall.

Traffic was able to pass the incident on the shoulder as crews worked to clean up the asphalt across the two lanes.

MSHP reports the passenger of the car suffered minor injuries while the drivers of the car and dump truck were not injured.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

