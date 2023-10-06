Early Friday morning KCMO house fire led to partial roof collapse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department battled a house fire where a roof partially collapsed early Friday morning in southeast KCMO.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 5200 block of 28th Street at 3:40 a.m. and upon arrival encountered a "heavy fire from a one-story structure," according to spokesperson with KCFD.

Fire crews were forced to retreat outside the structure during an initial interior attack as the roof partially collapsed.

No injuries were reported and the cause has not yet been determined.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.