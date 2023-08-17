Early Thursday morning homicide in KCK leaves adult male dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department are investigating an early Thursday morning homicide of an adult male.

Just after 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 7300 block of Troup Avenue on a report of a deceased individual.

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult male inside an apartment unit.

This is the 15th homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, in 2023.

The KCKPD Major Case Unit is investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

