Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Eastbound I-70 closed at I-435 due to overturned tanker hauling non-toxic chemical

Driver, police officer, KCFD firefighter taken to hospital for evaluation
Ambulance
WRTV
Ambulance
Posted at 2:19 PM, Jun 14, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed at Interstate 435 after a tanker truck hauling a non-toxic chemical overturned Friday afternoon.

The tanker overturned around 12:45 p.m. Friday in a single-vehicle collision, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department.

KCFD says the chemical is a non-toxic liquid plant growth enhancer.

The driver, one police officer and one KCFD firefighter were transported to an area hospital as a precaution for evaluation after inhaling the chemical.

I-70 eastbound is closed as crews work to clear the overturned truck.

I-435 was initially closed as a precaution but was later reopened.

Crews are actively working to clear the scene.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone