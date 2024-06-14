Eastbound I-70 closed at I-435 due to overturned tanker hauling non-toxic chemical

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed at Interstate 435 after a tanker truck hauling a non-toxic chemical overturned Friday afternoon.

The tanker overturned around 12:45 p.m. Friday in a single-vehicle collision, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department.

KCFD says the chemical is a non-toxic liquid plant growth enhancer.

The driver, one police officer and one KCFD firefighter were transported to an area hospital as a precaution for evaluation after inhaling the chemical.

I-70 eastbound is closed as crews work to clear the overturned truck.

I-435 was initially closed as a precaution but was later reopened.

Crews are actively working to clear the scene.

