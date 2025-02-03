Eastbound lanes of I-70 closed for several hours Monday in central Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling a portable office building that left eastbound Interstate 70 closed for several hours.

An MSHP spokesperson said emergency crews got word of the crash around 9:50 a.m. Monday on EB I-70 west of U.S. Highway 65.

Initial reports indicated a westbound tractor-trailer hauling large paper rolls lost control and veered into the median.

The trailer eventually crossed into the eastbound lanes of traffic where it struck the semi hauling the portable office building and a pickup truck.

Debris from the collision struck another vehicle.

The drivers of the two tractor-trailers were transported to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.

No other injuries were reported.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed through at least 3:30 p.m.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.