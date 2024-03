KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Edwardsville, Kansas, Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since Saturday.

Jeffery Martinez was last seen near 14225 142nd St. in Bonner Springs.

He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, camouflage pajama pants and Hey Dude shoes.

Anyone with information on Martinez's whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 913-356-6050.

