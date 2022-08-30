Eisenhower Middle School goes on 'lock-out' Tuesday due to stolen vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eisenhower Middle School in Kansas City, Kansas, went on a "lock-out" around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday due to a stolen vehicle in the school parking lot, Principal Christopher Green said in a message to the community.

A KCK Public Schools police officer spotted a suspicious vehicle in the school parking lot. Green said the school went on immediate lock-out while campus police investigated the vehicle.

Police learned the vehicle had been stolen and the individual inside the vehicle was taken into custody.

The lock-out at Eisenhower ended after about 20 minutes.

"The school is back to normal and no students or staff were impacted," Green said. "The safety of our students and staff will always be our top priority."

