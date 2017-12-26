Elderly man killed in Christmas shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating the shooting death of an elderly man near 16th and Richmond.

The family of the victim, who is in his 70s, told 41 Action News, that they heard gunshots outside. The victim then walked outside and was shot and killed.

Police said a woman inside the home was also injured. A bullet went through a wall and grazed her arm.

Police have not released any suspect information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.