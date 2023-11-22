Elderly pedestrian critically injured in crash while crossing road in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An elderly woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing a roadway Tuesday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says the pedestrian was crossing Barry Road to the south at Green Hills Road shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

KCPD says a woman was struck by a silver Ford Focus, which was crossing through a green light at the intersection.

The elderly pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

According to KCPD, the driver of the Ford was not injured.

