Elderly pedestrian critically injured in crash while crossing road in Kansas City, Missouri

Posted at 6:44 AM, Nov 22, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An elderly woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing a roadway Tuesday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says the pedestrian was crossing Barry Road to the south at Green Hills Road shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

KCPD says a woman was struck by a silver Ford Focus, which was crossing through a green light at the intersection.

The elderly pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

According to KCPD, the driver of the Ford was not injured.

