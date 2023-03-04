Elderly pedestrian dies from injuries in Feb. 25 hit-and-run collision in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An elderly woman died Friday from injuries suffered Feb. 25 when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The collision happened about 7:20 p.m. at 711 Bennington Avenue in northeast Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the woman, whose name has not been released, was crossing Bennington Avenue when a red vehicle struck her.

The driver did not stop and drove north on Bennington Avenue, according to police.

No information has been released on the make of the car that hit the woman.

This was the 11th fatal crash of the year in KCMO.

—