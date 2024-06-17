Watch Now
Ember from smoker blamed for early Monday morning house fire in Lee's Summit

Posted at 11:03 AM, Jun 17, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Embers from a smoker blown onto a wooden deck sparked an early Monday morning fire that damaged a Lee's Summit house.

Neighbors called 911 after spotting the fire about 3:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Southwest British Drive.

The residents of the home were able to get out without injuries, according to a Lee's Summit Fire Department news release.

Firefighters arrived and found flames spread up the outside of the two-story house, into the attic and through the roof, according to the news release.

Crews put out the fire on the outside of the house and firefighters went into the house and knocked down fire there.

The fire damaged the deck, back of the house and attic, in addition to water damage.

The American Red Cross is helping the family with any temporary shelter and other needs.
 

