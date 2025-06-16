Emergency crews responded to possible drowning Satuday in Warrensburg, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Warrensburg Fire Department, along with other first responders, went on a possible drowning call Saturday afternoon at a private pool in the city.

The call for help came just before 3:30 in the 1200 block of Nottingham Drive in Warrensburg, according to a fire department press release.

The Warrensburg Police Department and Johnson County Ambulance District also went to the scene.

The release states it was a private pool and no other information would be available.

KSHB 41 reached out to the Warrensburg Police Department for more information, but have not heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

