Employee: ICE agents remove 12 employees from Mexican restaurant in Liberty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Twelve employees were removed from a popular Mexican restaurant in Liberty by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Friday morning, the restaurant confirmed.

An employee at El Potro Restaurant, located at 116 Stewart Court, said the raid started at around 10 a.m. and lasted for about three hours.

The restaurant was able to continue operations after the incident.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it was not notified this raid was going to happen.

KSHB 41 has reached out to the Liberty Police Department and ICE but has not gotten a response back.

Earlier Friday, the Kansas City Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms posted on X that they were assisting the Department of Homeland Security in "immigration enforcement efforts."

The photo posted appeared to be in a different location from the location of the Mexican restaurant in Liberty.

ATF is assisting the Department of Homeland Security and other federal and local law enforcement partners with their immigration enforcement efforts across the U.S., targeting gang members, drug traffickers and dangerous criminals. @HSIKansasCity pic.twitter.com/dGYm18cGpA — ATF Kansas City (@ATFKansasCity) February 7, 2025

This is a developing story and will be updated.

