Emporia woman's body found covered in snow Sunday after going missing Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 28-year-old teacher was found dead Sunday after last being seen on video around 11:44 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West 4th Avenue in Emporia, Kansas.

Rebecca Rauber, 28, was reported missing to the Emporia Police Department at 1:13 a.m. Saturday. Rauber had reportedly left the Town Royal bar on Commercial Street on Friday night without her phone, purse or jacket.

Police reviewed surveillance cameras from businesses in the area to try to track Rauber.

Over the weekend, members of the community — along with the Kansas Highway Patrol, Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Search and Rescue of Kansas and the Lyon County Communications Center — assisted with search efforts.

Rauber's body was recovered Sunday in a wooded area, about 300 yards from where Rauber was last seen on video, according to Emporia police.

Authorities believe Rauber may have died from hypothermia early on in her disappearance since her body was covered in snow due to the winter storm that blew through the area Saturday.

"Our hearts and prayers are truly with the Rauber family," the Emporia Police Department said in a press release.

The investigation is still ongoing.

