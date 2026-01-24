Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Weekend winter storm update in Kansas City

Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good snowy Saturday bloggers,

This morning we are in part #1 of the storm. Part #2 arrives tonight and exits Sunday. But, not all locations will see snow from part #2. We are all in the dangerous cold as temperatures hover around 0° to 5° and wind chill values vary between -25° to -10°.

KCI had an official wind chill on the hour of -20° at 7 AM with an actual temperature of -1°.

Light to moderate snow was widespread across the area at 7 AM.

How much snow will fall on your yard or farm? Details on the winter storm are in the 7 minute video below.

Have a great weekend
Stay warm, stay healthy and
Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised

