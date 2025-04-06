Endangered person advisory issued for woman kidnapped from Raytown QuikTrip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An endangered person advisory has been issued for a woman who went missing from a Raytown QuikTrip Sunday.

The Raytown Police Department described the suspect vehicle as a 2019 white Dodge Journey.

Officers said the vehicle left the QuikTrip at 9323 E. 350 Highway just after 4 p.m. Sunday. When last seen, the vehicle was heading south toward Elliot Place, 7311 Maple Drive, per police.

The suspect is said to be a Hispanic man. Police said he was wearing a red Chicago Bulls hat with a red V-neck T-shirt, black pants, white high-top shoes and a black backpack. He is believed to be armed.

The victim was described as an Asian woman who is possibly middle-aged or older. Police did not have a description of what she was wearing.

A witness at QuikTrip told police they saw the man enter the Dodge, hold the woman at gunpoint and leave the gas station with the vehicle’s hazards on.

Police said it is unknown if the two know one another.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Raytown police at 816-737-6020.

