Endangered Silver Advisory issued for 70-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a 70-year-old man.

Billy Eskridge was last seen Friday at 5 p.m. in the 5200 block of East 29th Street.

Authorities said Eskridge left his home on foot with an unknown direction of travel or intended destination.

Eskridge is 5’5” and weighs 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was wearing a gray hat, brown coat, and khaki pants.

Eskridge has been diagnosed with dementia and other medical conditions, according to police.

Anyone with any information regarding Eskridge should call 911 or KCPD at 816-234-5043.

—