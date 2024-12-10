Silver alert canceled for 78-year-old Sugar Creek woman

UPDATE | Police said the woman was located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY | An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for 78-year-old Cheryl K. Shaw.

Shaw left her Sugar Creek residence in the 10800 block of Felton Street Tuesday morning.

Authorities said she may have been confused and was looking for an “unknown store.”

She was last seen around 9:30 a.m. leaving the Sterling Apple Market at Highway 24 and South Sterling Avenue in Independence.

Shaw is described as a 5-foot-11, 121-pound woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Also of note, she has scars on her forehead.

When last seen, she was wearing a blue and white plaid coat and carrying a purple purse.

Shaw has dementia and is a fall risk.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, the nearest law enforcement agency or Sugar Creek police at 816-252-5560.

