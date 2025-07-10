Endangered Silver Advisory issued for 79-year-old Marshall, Missouri, man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Marshall Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a 79-year-old man from Marshall, Missouri, who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Larry Lee Lemley left his residence at 911 West Morgan Street and has not returned.

Lemley's vehicle, a white 2019 Toyota Highlander bearing Florida tags LL46, was seen on a license plate recognition system at 6:15 p.m. on I-470 westbound from U.S. 50 Highway in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Lemley is a white male, 5 feet, 6 inches, weighing 120 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. He is wearing a Vietnam veteran hat, glasses, a white T-shirt, and light blue sweatpants.

Lemley has hypotension and undiagnosed cognitive issues, including memory loss, according to authorities.

Lemley is without his required medication.

Authorities said he has ties to Bellevue and Plattsmouth, Nebraska, as well as Summerfield, Florida.

—