Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing 64-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Liberty Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Alert Saturday evening for a missing 64-year-old man.

Ray Spencer Hubbard was last seen leaving his residence at 2015 Current St. in Liberty at 2 p.m. Saturday.

He left to go to the grocery store and has not returned, police said.

Hubbard is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 280 pounds, with gray hair, blue eyes and a tattoo of a bumble bee on his right arm. He was wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police said Hubbard has dementia and other health issues.

Hubbard was driving a blue 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with Missouri license plate XD4X1X, according to police.

Anyone with information about Hubbard should call 911 or the Liberty Police Department at 816-439-4701.

