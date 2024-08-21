Endangered silver advisory issued for missing 74-year-old Lee's Summit woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Police Department issued an endangered silver advisory Tuesday night for a missing 74-year-old woman.

Patricia Ann Mccarthy, 74, was last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday at 232 Bayview Drive in Lee's Summit, according to the Lee's Summit Police Department.

Mccarthy is five feet, one inch tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Police said she has black hair and brown eyes.

She left her home in a 2012 bronze Kia Sportage with a Colorado license plate number of DPAX64 .

Police said no one has been able to contact her, police said.

Mccarthy has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Anyone with information about Mccarthy should call 911.

—

