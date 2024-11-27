Endangered Silver Alert issued for missing Independence woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department issued an Endanger Silver Advisory for a missing woman with early-onset dementia and other medical issues.

Ann M. Milum, 68, was last seen at 11 a.m. Monday on westbound U.S. 40 Highway at Noland Road in Independence, police said.

Milum was believed to be in a white and orange 2016 GMC Savannah U-Haul box truck with Arizona license plate number AJ91065.

Her family has been unable to contact her, and police said her cell phone is turned off.

Anyone with information should call 911.

—

