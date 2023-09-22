Evergy reports another in-person scam attempt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy reported Friday another in-person scam attempt on a customer.

This is at least the third in-person scam incident concerning Evergy customers since Aug. 30.

During the most recent reported incident, a scammer showed up to a customer's home and impersonated an Evergy employee. The customer recognized it was a scam attempt and reported it, according to Evergy.

Evergy warns customers that it will never send an employee to a customer's home or business and request they pay their bill using a third-party app or a gift card, or offer a discount.

The company also suggests if an Evergy employee, or someone who looks like one, arrives at your door, check to see if they are driving an Evergy vehicle. Customers can also ask employees for their company identifications in order to verify they are an employee.

