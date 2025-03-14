Excelsior Springs police identify 2 men found dead Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Excelsior Springs police identified two men found dead Thursday in a house in the 200 block of Woods Avenue.

According to an Excelsior Springs Police Department news release, the department received a 911 call at 8:39 p.m. requesting that police check the welfare of the people in the home on Woods Avenue.

Officers found the doors locked, and a family member asked the officers to force their way into the home.

They found Dare M. Kinney, 33, and Chad D. Wooten, 31, dead inside.

Police said that the two men's deaths were from unnatural causes.

No other information was available on how the men died.

Based on evidence found at the home, no suspect or person is being sought in the deaths, police said.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.