Explosion, structure fire at Rising Star Ranch in Lee's Summit injures 1 person

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was injured after an explosion and structure fire early Saturday morning at Rising Star Ranch in Lee's Summit.

The Lee's Summit Fire Department responded to the blaze around 1:37 a.m. Saturday at the horse boarding stable located at 2807 NW Chipman Road.

Upon arrival to the scene, fire crews saw heavy flames at a utility trailer and small one-story home, which was partially collapsed.

The occupants of the home were outside the structure and one person was injured.

The individual was transported to a nearby hospital. No information on the patient's condition was immediately available.

Firefighters took a defensive approach in extinguishing the fire, attacking the blaze from the exterior and keeping a nearby utility building shielded from damage. By 3:12 a.m., the fire was under control.

No animals on the ranch were in danger or harmed by the fire.

The Lee's Summit Fire Department says the fire involved a propane space heater and was started in a bedroom of the home. The Missouri State Fire Marshals Office is assisting the fire department in investigating the origin of the blaze.

