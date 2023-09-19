Explosion that injured 3 people, wrecked Blue Springs house ruled an accident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An explosion Sept. 13 that injured three people and damaged a Blue Springs house has been ruled an accident.

Central Jackson County Fire Protection District crews responded about 2 p.m. to the house in the 1500 block of east Pink Hill Road.

The homeowner had been trying to install a water heater in the basement for two days prior to the explosion, according to the Missouri Division of Fire Safety.

There had been a gas odor in the basement both Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Missouri Division of Fire Safety.

An employee of Ferrell Gas came to the house Friday to investigate the odor and was critically injured in the blast.

The couple that owned the house suffered minor injuries.

The Federal Department of Occupational Safety and Health Administration also is investigating the explosion.

