Extra crews called in to battle multi-unit blaze Wednesday in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Extra crews responded Wednesday morning to a fire at a multi-unit building in Overland Park.

Crews from Overland Park, Lenexa and Olathe were dispatched around 7:46 a.m. to the 10800 block of W. 116th Terrace on the fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the garage of a two-story fourplex. An offensive attack was initiated while others searched the structure.

A second alarm was called shortly after to provide "additional manpower," per OPFD.

OPFD said it took around 50 minutes to control the blaze.

No humans were injured, but one dog was found dead and another is missing.

Firefighters said the residents of the unit of origin and adjoining unit have been displaced while residents of the remaining units "should be able to reoccupy."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

