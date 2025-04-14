Extra crews help tamp down fire at vacant Kansas City apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Extra crews were called Sunday night to battle a fire at a vacant apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri.

A fire department spokesperson said crews were called around 7:40 p.m. to a fire in the 1000 block of Paseo.

As crews battled the fire offensively, additional firefighters entered the building to search for any victims. The search came back all clear.

The fire was declared under control in 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

