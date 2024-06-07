Watch Now
Extra crews respond to put out house fire Friday morning in Olathe

Extra crews were called into help put out a house fire Friday morning in southwest Olathe.
Posted at 12:35 PM, Jun 07, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Extra crews were called in to help put out a house fire Friday morning in southwest Olathe.

Original crews were dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. Friday on reports of a house on fire in the 16300 block of W. 166th Place.

The Olathe Fire Department says a 911 caller reported “fire on the back of the house.”

Original crews were quickly joined by additional units to help put out the blaze.

Fire officials say no one was hurt from the fire, though the home suffered extensive damage.

Red Cross was called in to assist the family living in the home.

While many crews were cleared from the scene, some units remained on the scene as of 12:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

