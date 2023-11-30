Extra police presence Thursday at Blue Springs South High School after threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Extra police will be on hand at Blue Springs South High School Thursday after administrators discovered threatening graffiti in three women’s restrooms in the school.

In a note Wednesday night to parents, Principal Dr. Ryan Gettings said administrators discovered the threatening messages Wednesday afternoon. Gettings said some of the graffiti included foul language.

One specifically referenced a school shooting at the school at 10:01 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30.

“We do not believe these threats to be credible,” Gettings said in the letter to families. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will have an increased presence from law enforcement at our school tomorrow and in the coming days.”

Gettings said he would send a follow-up message once the parties have been located and the investigation completed.

“You can be assured that our administrative team is working tirelessly to find the person or people responsible for the graffiti,” Gettings said in the letter.

Getting asked parents to reiterate to students that threats “are not tolerated.”

“You and your student need to know that the consequences for making a threat are significant and can result in expulsion from the Blue Springs School District,” he wrote.

—