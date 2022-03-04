LIVE: Principal, SRO shot at Olathe East High School; suspect in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 12:08 p.m. | An Olathe Police spokesperson said the Olathe East High School School Resource Officer radioed for help Friday morning following a report of shots fired in the office area at the high school.

The spokesperson said the SRO and principal at the school were injured. Their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

The spokesperson said the suspect - a student at the high school - was also injured. The suspect's injuries were not life-threatening.

No other students were injured.

11:50 a.m. | The reunification address for parents has been updated, according to Olathe police.

"Frontier Park 15501 Indian Creek Parkway will be used for staging/overflow for reunification with students," the police department said.

OLATHE EAST PARENTS: Frontier Park 15501 Indian Creek Parkway will be used for staging/overflow for reunification with students @CityofOlatheKS @olatheschools https://t.co/GYFz8Z85ID — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) March 4, 2022

11:45 a.m. | Olathe Public Schools said they are still working with police to finalize plans for reunifying parents with their children.

"To clarify, if your loved one was injured, you would have already been contacted by the police department," the district said in a tweet. "We will provide additional updates as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience."

UPDATE:

We are working with @OlathePolice to finalize reunification plans. To clarify, if your loved one was injured, you would have already been contacted by the police department. We will provide additional updates as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience. — Olathe Public Schools (@olatheschools) March 4, 2022

Original Story | A faculty member and a school resource officer were shot Friday at Olathe East High School, a spokesperson from the Olathe Police Department told KSHB 41.

The circumstances around the shooting are unknown, along with the condition of those shot.

The Olathe Police department confirmed that one of those injured is a member of Olathe East administration, and that the incident occurred in the "office area" of the school.

There are no reports of injured students and no active threat, according to Olathe police.

A suspect is in custody.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: Olathe East High School. School Resource Officer Shot and injured, Administrator Shot and injured. Occurred in Office Area. Suspect in custody. Stand by on reunification area. No active threat at this time. No reports of injured students at this time. — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) March 4, 2022

Olathe Public Schools said via social media that the school is on lockdown.

"Olathe East is currently under lock down due to an active shooting situation on campus," the district said in a tweet. "Please know that law enforcement is on site and the building is secured. Olathe East and surrounding school buildings have been secured."

Parents are now being instructed to head to a Family Video location to be reunited with their children.

"Please come to Family Video 12708 S Black Bob to be reunited with your students. There are no injured students at this time and no active threat," Olathe Police said in a tweet.

OLATHE EAST PARENTS: Please come to Family Video 12708 S Black Bob to be reunited with your students. There are no injured students at this time and no active threat @olatheschools @CityofOlatheKS — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) March 4, 2022

Special agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are now on scene, assisting with the investigation.

BREAKING: Special Agents from @ATFKansasCity are on scene and providing assistance in the investigation of a reported shooting at Olathe East High School, Olathe, KS. Follow @OlathePolice for updates on this investigation. pic.twitter.com/KVRY5qB7CN — ATF Kansas City (@ATFKansasCity) March 4, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.

