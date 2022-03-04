Watch
Olathe schools release plan to reunify Olathe East students, parents

Jessica McMaster/KSHB 41
Parents of Olathe East High School students are directed to a location to be reunited after a school shooting on Friday, March 4, 2022. Two adults and a suspect were injured.
Posted at 12:47 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 13:47:23-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe East High School students are reuniting with their families after a school shooting.

The shooting happened Friday around 10:30 a.m. and two adults on staff were injured.

The district said parents can pick up students who normally walk to school at California Trail Middle School, bus riders will come home on buses from Pioneer Trail Middle School, student drivers will be released in a staggered fashion and escorted to their vehicles and Special Education students will travel as normal.

Parents were directed to a video store where buses will drop off students, as the school campus remains closed.

Those gathered were anxious to hear news of their students, though police reassured parents that anyone who had a loved one injured would have received a call.

Community members gathered to hand out snacks to families waiting for their students.

Counseling services will be available at California Trail Middle School and Pioneer Trail Middle School until 7 p.m. Friday night.

