Olathe schools release plan to reunify Olathe East students, parents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe East High School students are reuniting with their families after a school shooting.

The shooting happened Friday around 10:30 a.m . and two adults on staff were injured.

The district said parents can pick up students who normally walk to school at California Trail Middle School, bus riders will come home on buses from Pioneer Trail Middle School, student drivers will be released in a staggered fashion and escorted to their vehicles and Special Education students will travel as normal.

Counseling services for students and staff will be available at California Trail Middle School and Pioneer Trail Middle School until 7 p.m. tonight.

Parents were directed to a video store where buses will drop off students, as the school campus remains closed.

Just arrived to the Jumbo Video in Olathe where parents are waiting to be reunited with their kids. It is, as you can imagine, packed. ⁦@KSHB41⁩ pic.twitter.com/GM5Y2KhvZ7 — Jessica McMaster (@JessMcMasterKC) March 4, 2022

Those gathered were anxious to hear news of their students, though police reassured parents that anyone who had a loved one injured would have received a call.

"I won't want to let him go." One Olathe East parent waits for her son following a shooting that left two injured. More here: https://t.co/EBwSj9zQdg pic.twitter.com/UhR4441mGO — KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) March 4, 2022

Community members gathered to hand out snacks to families waiting for their students.

There are people on scene passing out snacks as parents anxiously await the arrival of their kids. ⁦@KSHB41⁩ #olathe pic.twitter.com/O2CWevBX0I — Jessica McMaster (@JessMcMasterKC) March 4, 2022

Update: Olathe PD is having parents cross the street to the area where the busses will arrive. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/fxfSiJ6XPr — Jessica McMaster (@JessMcMasterKC) March 4, 2022

