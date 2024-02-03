Family asks for public's help to locate missing 19-year-old man last seen near downtown KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A family is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 19-year-old man who was last seen near downtown Kansas City, Missouri, on Feb. 1.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a missing person report Saturday morning.

T'Montez Hurt was last seen around 11:53 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, at the Greyhound Bus Station located at 1101 Troost Avenue. He did not get on a bus, according to Hurt's grandmother.

Hurt's grandmother said he was later seen on street camera video near 77th Street and Troost Avenue.

Hurt is described as a Black male with brown eyes and black/red hair. Hurt is 6 foot, 1 inch and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a royal blue Price Chopper polo shirt and green sweatpants.

Hurt has a tattoo on his right arm.

Hurt's family is concerned for his wellbeing.

If you have any information regarding Hurt's whereabouts, contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Missing Person Unit at (866) 362-6422.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.