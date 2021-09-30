Family concerned for Kansas City missing woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for Estella Dekaye, a 23-year-old Kansas City woman who was last seen Tuesday.

"Her family is concerned for her wellbeing," a KCPD release said.

Dekaye is 5'7", about 120 pounds and was last seen around 10 p.m. at her house near 12th street and Paseo.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, they can contact 911 or KCPD missing persons at 816-234-5136.

