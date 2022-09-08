Family hopes new information provides answers to unsolved murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mikel Lane was murdered Aug. 8, 2012. No arrests have been made, but his family remains hopeful new information will lead to justice.

"It’s scared to be out here knowing that somebody’s out or just walking around knowing they done killed my son," said Carolyn Roach, Lane's mother.

When Lane was killed, he left behind a large family. His mother says he had four daughters.

"The pain eases up, but it never goes away," Roach said. “I would never in my life thought that I would ever be burying one of my children in Kansas City."

On Thursday, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced a break in a 39-year-old cold case .

“Wow. I pray we get that break," Roach said.

As time passes by with no answers, Roach keeps a memorial in her home as a reminder of happier times.

“He liked to joke, he loved to barbecue and he loved the family time," she said.

She wants the public to not forget about her son and implores anyone with information on who killed her son to speak out.

Anyone with information on Lane's homicide can call the KCOD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5330 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

