Family mourns the loss of father of 8 killed in Northland shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A family is devastated after a father of eight was shot and killed earlier this week.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, officers arrived to the Barrewoods Apartments in the Northland just after midnight Tuesday and found a man lying on the ground with gun shot wounds.

Police would later learn that man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was 46-year-old Roman Yslas.

His fiance, Shell Campbell, said her and the kids are heartbroken. She's working to process the overwhelming feeling of life without him.

"The what if’s have hit and just thinking back and wishing I could have stopped him from walking out of the apartment that night, I would’ve given anything to stop him and to rewind time," Campbell said.

Even during her time of grief, Campbell felt it was important to speak with KSHB 41 News about who Yslas was.

"He was the absolute best," Campbell said. "He was the 100% salt of the earth, best guy you could ever meet."

Campbell said she and Yslas were planning on getting married in August 2023. They've been through a lot together, including her battle with cancer while pregnant during the pandemic. She said he always put her and his eight kids and two grandchildren first.

"He was the get up in the middle of the night dad, immediately, he heard a cry he was there," Campbell said.

Campbell said Yslas loved Kansas City and made every day and outing the family went on feel new and special. She hopes he will be remembered for his kind and giving spirit.

"He was literally the guy that would give you his last dollar, he would help you push your car out of the road, he would change a tire for anyone," Yslas said.

She said it'll be a dark Christmas this year as her kids unwrap the gifts their father knew they would love. She's grateful to everyone who has reached out and can only hope the person responsible will find it in their heart to come forward.

"Admit what you did, so we can try to put our little pieces back together and move on into our new normal," Campbell said.

There is a GoFundMe page for anyone who would like to support the family of Yslas.

KCPD is asking anyone who knows anything about the shooting to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .