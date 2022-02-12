Family searching for answers after man shot by KCPD officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A family is searching for answers after their loved one was shot and killed by Kansas City, Missouri, police officers earlier this week.

Around 2:30 a.m. Monday , the family called police for a family disturbance at their 5139 Olive Street residence.

The disturbance involved the man who was shot — Shawn W. Wilson, 36, of KCMO — along with his girlfriend and her 11-year-old daughter.

When police arrived, family members said they informed officers Shawn lives with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The girlfriend said he was then taken outside to the front porch to be searched, and she was under the impression he was going to receive help.

At the time, Wilson was barefoot because he was told it would not take long.

However, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said Wilson exited the house holding a knife.

Multiple officers reportedly told him to put the knife down, and when he did not follow their direction, he was then shot multiple times.

Wilson was taken to a hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

During a press conference Friday, Ron Hunt, president of the Blue Hills Neighborhood Association, said the family plans to file a lawsuit against KCPD.

Hunt said he blames the police for not properly training their officers and believes the city and mayor should cease funding until proper training is implemented.

Additionally, he went on to say he fears KC could break into chaos due to police overreacting.

As the family comes to terms with their unexpected loss, they said they would not have called the police if they knew they were going to shoot Wilson

