Fatal collision involving semi closes northbound I-49 near 140th Street in Grandview

Posted at 5:36 AM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 06:36:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fatal crash between a semi truck and another vehicle early Tuesday morning closed northbound Interstate 49 near 140th Street in Grandview.

Grandview police officers responded to the reported crash shortly before 1 a.m.

Officers say a semi tractor-trailer lost control on southbound I-49, struck the center median and drove into the northbound lanes.

The semi struck a northbound vehicle.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to area hospitals.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, who police say is a male around 25 years old, was pronounced deceased.

Police say the driver of the semi suffered critical injuries.

Both drivers appear to be from the Kansas City area, per police.

The semi truck was hauling a load of oranges. Northbound I-49 is closed while investigation and clean-up is underway. One lane of southbound I-49 remains open.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

