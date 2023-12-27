Watch Now
Fatal multi-vehicle crash closes 3 northbound lanes of Interstate 435 at Eastwood Trafficway in KCMO

Posted at 2:29 PM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 15:29:29-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A multi-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 435 at Eastwood Trafficway in Kansas City, Missouri, has left one person dead Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

KCPD received the call around 1:32 p.m. for the crash, which involved at least one semi truck and a pick-up truck.

Three northbound lanes of traffic are closed, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The condition of other involved parties has not yet been confirmed.


