Fatal shooting in Independence Saturday night leaves 1 dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting in the 3900 block of South Redwood Drive resulted in the fatality of one victim Saturday night.

Independence police responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m.

Officers located a man inside an apartment who had died of a gunshot wound.

Investigators are working to speak with witnesses to determine what led to the shooting.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .