Fatal shooting near 38th, Belleview in KCMO under investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1000 block of W. 38th Street.

Officers were called shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday to the area on reports of shots fired. While en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Police found an adult male with gunshot wounds in a common access stairwell in an apartment building in the area.

Despite medics providing aid, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Due to the neighborhood being "heavily populated," police said detectives are looking for surveillance footage and are talking to witnesses to gather what led to the violence.

This incident was the second homicide KCPD responded to Monday.

Earlier, police found a man shot to death in a church parking lot in south KC.

Anyone with information in either incident is asked to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

