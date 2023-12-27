Fatal shooting Tuesday night ties KCMO's 2023 homicide total with city's deadliest year on record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night in the 2500 block of Myrtle.

Around 9 p.m., officers received notification of a shots-fired call in the area.

When police arrived, indications of a crime scene were noted at a residence. However, people at the scene informed officers the victim had been transported away from the scene by a family member.

While en route to the hospital, the family member called 911 for assistance. Emergency medical services then responded to the second location and transported the victim to be treated, per police.

KCPD said detectives were notified “several hours later” the victim had succumbed to her injuries.

Homicide detectives are working to determine what led to the violence.

This incident marks KCMO's 179th homicide of the year, which is the same total recorded in 2020, the city’s deadliest year on record.

