Fatal stabbing leaves 1 dead in Independence Saturday, police search for person of interest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department (IPD) is searching for a person of interest after a fatal stabbing left one person dead Saturday evening.

Investigators say they are looking for Anthony J. Durkin, 34, who is a person of interest in the stabbing.

A citizen reportedly transported a stabbing victim to Independence Fire Station #3 at 10219 East Winner Road for medical treatment around 4:25 p.m. The victim succumbed to their injuries as fire department personnel provided aid to the victim, according to Jack Taylor, a spokesperson with IPD.

Investigation efforts determined the stabbing occurred in the area of Truman Road and Hardy Avenue.

Durkin is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds, per IPD.

Durkin has a "RESPETO" tattoo on the right side of his neck and a tattoo on his right arm that reads "Scooby Doo," per IPD.

Durkin is homeless and is often in the area of 24 Highway and Sterling Avenue, according to Taylor.

If Durkin is located, do not try to make contact and call 911 immediately.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you can contact your local police department directly. But if you want/need to remain anonymous, you should call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, the hotline could could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.