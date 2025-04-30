Father accused of helping son escape after he ran over police officer with ATV, court docs say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man is charged with hindering prosecution of a felony after taking his son to Colorado Springs after his son allegedly ran over a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer with an ATV.

Marc Coleman allegedly drove his son, Kendall Coleman, 27, to Colorado Springs to help his son avoid police and prosecutors, according to a court document.

Kendall Coleman is charged in Jackson County Court with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and aggravated fleeing a stop or detention.

Kansas City, Missouri, police detectives conducted an intense investigation on cell phones bought and used by the Colemans on their escape from law enforcement, according to a court document.

Police arrested Kendall Coleman on April 23 at an apartment complex in Colorado Springs.

Marc Coleman was arrested on April 28. He told police he knew what his arrest was about, according to a court document. He told police it was about his son, Kendall, and the ATV.

Coleman told police his son called him the night of the crime and told his father, "he could not tell him what he did, but he needed to get out of there," the court document states.

Kendall Coleman is being held without bond. No information on a court date was available.

A judge set Marc Coleman's bond at $65,000. A bond review hearing is set for May 28.

