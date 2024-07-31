Father, girlfriend charged in death of 3-year-old who fell 8 stories at Independence apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A father and his girlfriend have been charged in the death of a 3-year-old boy who died when he fell eight stories from a unit at the Independence Towers on Monday, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney said.

Moses Lee Bass and Destiny Leeann Randle are both charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, a class A felony

On the day of the boy's death, firefighters were called to the apartment just after 10 a.m. on reports that a child had fallen.

Firefighters located the boy face down on grass near the apartments.

Court documents also indicate there was a diaper and toys near the area where the boy had fallen.

The unidentified boy was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

After the boy fell, officers spoke with Bass, who confirmed he was the boy's father.

Bass told police he left his children with his girlfriend inside their apartment unit, according to court documents.

He had taken his dog out and was speaking with an apartment manager when noticed emergency crews and police arrive to the apartment.

Bass said he called his girlfriend to check on their children after seeing emergency crews evaluating a child.

Police also spoke with Randle, who stated she had been inside the master bedroom that morning.

She told police that she hadn't checked on the children since 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 28.

Randle also said the children knew they were expected to stay asleep until Bass and her came out of the master bedroom.

Court documents state Randle had been asleep until 10 a.m. and that she didn't hear any noises coming from the children's room.

She also told police the window in the children's room had a ripped screen and didn't properly lock.

Randle claimed Bass used a blue pole to secure the window and that it was supposed to be in the windowsill at all times.

After receiving Bass' call to check on the kids, Randle said she walked into the room and noticed the window was open and unsecured. She also said the boy was missing.

Officers checked the room after the boy's fall and noted that the window was closed but also saw no sign of the blue pole Randle mentioned.

Randle said the window was opened by another child who was in the room while they were unattended.

Inside the apartment, police noted trash piled around the unit, especially inside the kitchen.

The beds inside the children's room were covered in dirt and did not have any sheets on them.

Old diapers were also found inside and the room smelled of urine.

Police also noted how there was a child safety door knob inside the room where the children slept in.

Randle told police she had put in requests with the apartments multiple times to fix the window.

