Father sentenced to 29 years in prison for murder of 3-year-old Olivia Jansen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Howard Jansen III was sentenced Friday to 29 years in prison for his role in the murder of his 3-year-old daughter, Olivia Jansen.

In February, Jansen pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated endangerment of a child, one count of abuse of a child and one count of interference with law enforcement.

The sentences will run consecutively.

On July 10, 2020, the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for Olivia Jansen after Howard reported her missing to Kansas City, Kansas, police.

About nine hours later, Olivia Jansen's body was found in a wooded area in the 3400 block of Steel Road in KCK.

Howard Jansen's girlfriend, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, was sentenced to 31 years in prison last December for her role in Olivia's death.

A report from the Kansas Department for Children and Families found Olivia Jansen died as a result of child abuse.

—