FBI agents looking for suspects in 2 failed bank robberies Tuesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FBI agents are looking for at least one man who tried, but failed, to rob two banks Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

The first attempted robbery happened at the U.S. Bank branch at 221 W. Gregory Blvd.

The would-be robber pulled out a note that included a threat of violence, but did not display a weapon, according to an FBI news release.

The second attempt happened at the U.S. Bank branch at 6300 Troost Avenue.

Once again, the suspect pulled out a note that threatened violence, but he did not display a weapon, the news release states.

No injuries were reported.

In both incidents, the suspect wore gray pants, a black jacket and a COVID-19-style facemask.



An FBI spokesperson said it's too early in the investigation to be certain the same person tried to rob both banks.



