FBI assisting KCPD to locate a fugitive wanted on murder charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI was asked to assist the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department to help locate a wanted fugitive charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Jackson County.
Damon Lee, 23, was charged in connection to a homicide that occurred on April 3, 2021, at an apartment complex on 6010 Highland Ave, according to a release from the FBI.
A poster can be found on the FBI's website, and billboards will begin running at midnight on Monday at 1-35 and Roe, I-35/I-29 and Armour Blvd. and I-435 and K32.
The FBI said anyone with information on Lee should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
