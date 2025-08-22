FBI establishes website for potential victims of teacher charged with child sexual abuse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI announced Friday it has set up a special website for people and families who believe they may have been a victim of a teacher charged with producing child sexual abuse materials.

On Thursday, federal prosecutors charged Dennis Hernandez with multiple counts of child pornography charges .

Hernandez had just started a teaching job earlier this week in the Independence School District, but prior to that, had served in several roles in the North Kansas City School District.

“The FBI takes every tip seriously and will investigate the tip to the fullest extent,” the agency said Friday. “Due to the potential for a high volume of public tips, you may not receive any additional contact from the FBI if your minor dependent(s) are not identified as potential victims of the ongoing investigation.”

“If your minor is identified to be a potential victim within the investigative process, the FBI will reach out regarding notification and seek additional information from you and or your minor dependent.”

Hernandez, 28, was charged with transportation of child pornography, production and attempted production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Hernandez was a first-grade teacher at Fairmount Elementary School in Independence. Federal investigators also confirmed that Hernandez was a substitute teacher in the North Kansas City School District. According to Hernandez's LinkedIn profile, he had been working as an educator since at least 2021 at Guadalupe Center Schools and North Kansas City in 2024.

Court documents filed in support of the charges revealed that Google noticed photos potentially containing child sexual abuse materials had been uploaded to an account. After review by Google, the company notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which notified federal investigators.

Federal investigators conducted a search warrant of Hernandez on Wednesday morning, after which he was arrested. He remains in custody and was set to make his first appearance before a judge Thursday.

During an interview with detectives, Hernandez admitted to recording minor victims who were "in his care at multiple local elementary schools and locker rooms for the past few years."

Hernandez also admitted to working as a counselor at Camp Takajo, a summer camp for boys in Maine. He told detectives that's where his "sexual attraction" to minors began.

Detectives obtained Hernandez's cell phone as part of the search warrant. During their review, they uncovered a video Hernandez produced in July 2025 of a minor in an elementary school in Gladstone. As many as eight minor victims could have been involved.

The North Kansas City School District distributed a letter to families Thursday, in which it said Hernandez worked at several elementary schools in the district, including Crestview, Fox Hill, Nashua and the EEC. He also worked in the summer school-age child care programs at Chapel Hill, Meadowbrook and Oakwood Manor. Meadowbrook and Chapel Hill are both in Gladstone.

"We understand this is unsettling news to receive, but it is important that you hear directly from us," the district said in the letter to families. "North Kansas City Schools has very high expectations of staff. In the strongest possible terms, we condemn these alleged actions and will take all possible steps to ensure accountability."

The FBI is seeking to identify any potential victims of Hernandez. Anyone who has information or could be a victim is asked to call 1800-CALL-FBI.

On Wednesday, an Independence School District spokesperson sent out information confirming that the district was aware one of its employees was under a federal investigation, though it did not name the employee or their role at the time.

The district followed up with a statement to families Thursday afternoon.

"The Independence School District is deeply disturbed by the charges filed today by the Office of the U.S. Attorney," the district said in a statement. "Crimes of this nature are abhorrent and stand in direct opposition to everything we value as a district."

The district said Hernandez taught for two days before they learned of the investigation.

"We remain committed to fostering a respectful and supportive learning environment for all students and staff," the district said in a notification to families. "Thank you for your continued understanding and partnership as we work together to ensure a positive and successful school year."

